Slalom Scalper pro

Meta trader 4 Slalom Scalper
welcome to my instrument for Long and short rapid pro scalping

imagine taking a trade and hitting your stop loss.. sad.. but with the slalom scalper that trade will revert itself to a reversed position and try to hit the TP 

the slalom also can open both buy and sell position on the same signal hedging you on every top or new bottom


just try and see how every breakout becomes a signal

patrickdrew
2731
patrickdrew 2025.05.01 06:43 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ofer Dvir
2356
Réponse du développeur Ofer Dvir 2025.05.08 16:25
on the long run its pretty great ill add a set file in the comments because can't add here one but for example you can do a gold test with
TF 1hour
look back hours 2
tp 1.5
sl 3
reverse position 3
300seconds between positions
lot 0.1
my personal setting is maximum drawdown 20% but you can risk more of course in all tests I get a pretty good turnout
Répondre à l'avis