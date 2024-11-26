"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid.





This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses).

This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance.

Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss), this EA can still function well if TP and SL are filled with zero (eg: TP = 0, SL = 0). EA will close at maximum profit (according to the direction of the opening position) and secure the EA with Max Loss Protection as a replacement for SL.





Note:

Accuracy is an input parameter to set the accuracy of the EA.





The greater the value filled in, the number of candles used as a signal reference, the more candles used as a reference, the more accurate the results.





The default value for Accuracy is = 7. The lowest value for Accuracy is = 4 and the highest value is = 9.





% for Maximum Loss, used to set the limit of the permitted loss. EA will lock by opening a position in hedging, and remove the EA if the loss limit is exceeded.

This EA is able to survive with low deposits (eg: USD 50), but the recommended minimum deposit is USD 100 for every 0.01 lot.

This is a profitable and safe EA.