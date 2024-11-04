Close Orders By Equity Increasing
- Bibliothèque
- Ayman Magdy
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 4 novembre 2024
- Activations: 5
Expert Description: Equity Profits
Overview:
"Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels.
Key Features:
Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached.
Customizable Profit Level: Traders can easily set the targeted profit level using an external variable, giving them full control over their strategy.
Precise Execution: The expert advisor features fast and accurate order closing, making it easier for traders to achieve profits effectively.
How It Works:
Traders install "Equity Profits" on the MetaTrader 4 platform and configure it according to their needs (put this EA in experts file).
The trader can specify the targeted profit level using an external variable. For example, the targeted profit can be set to $10.
When the equity reaches or exceeds the targeted profit level, "Equity Profits" automatically closes open trades, allowing for easy and efficient profit-taking.
Another example for further clarification:
Let's assume you are a trader employing a strategy based on hedging, grid trading, or martingale, among others. In other words, you rely on strategies that involve having many open orders with a gradual increase in the base balance while, at the same time, experiencing a significant or slight decrease in equity.
Practical Example: Suppose your base balance is $10,000, and you have set the external variable within the expert advisor to "equity profits = $100."
Now, if your balance reaches $10,300, but your equity became $10,100, the expert advisor will close all trades, even if their total profits were negative. After closing the trades and opening new orders, the expert advisor will close the orders in the next round when the equity reaches $10,200, and so on.
I hope this point is now clear.
Benefits:
- The ability to enhance trading strategy by precise control over profit levels.
- Fast order closing when the targeted profit is achieved.
- High flexibility to customize settings according to individual trading needs.
- Efficient profit-taking and improved risk management through automatic trade closure.
Conclusion:
"Equity Profits" is the ideal expert advisor for traders looking for an effective tool to manage their trades and achieve profits with ease and precision. Get it today and make it a part of your trading strategy.