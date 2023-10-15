DAX Bull
- Experts
- Matthew Lewis Beedle
- Version: 1.0
Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5.
My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I share my views and failings on my YouTube channel, including some embarrassing mistakes. MQL5 is full of scammers and people trying to deceive you. Maybe by being super honest i'm doing the same? But either way, I wish to bring something a little bit different to the table and maybe inspire more traders to open up!
Update 22nd October 2023- I've opened a second signal where Dax bull will be run on DOW Daily, DAX 5 Min, DAX 15min, NASDAQ 15 min and Fr40 15 min. Why? Because the backtests look promising on all of these markets. If an EA can work on multiple markets and multiple time ranges, it really does suggest there a real edge to be had. Live signal will be shared soon!
Statistical Analysis?
- 2018-2023 Backtest- Screenshot attached
- 2013-2023 Backtest DAX
- Montecarlo test 1
- Montecarlo test 2
- Statistical overview
- Tests on other markets
- Z score
The montecarlo tests are important to help avoid over fitting. In this case the backtesting data is chopped and changed in many different ways to see how this impacts the result. As you'll see, in all cases the EA still remains profitable despite these changes to historical data and the strategy.
Z score is at 2.08 which is considered a good sign when it comes to quant algo trading.
Last but not least. This EA has profitable results on a number of other indicies, this includes NASDAQ, DOW and the French Stock market. This further supports that the EA has some edge on the markets.
Instructions:
- Add to a 15min chart for the DAX (Ger30/40)
- There is some evidence it can work reasonably well on NASDAQ, DOW and BTC/USD. But while initial backtest looks promising, I stand on the side of caution here.
- Be patient and wait. It will on average trade 10-12 times per month.
Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website
- Are you a real person, can I find you easily online? - A Yes, very easily. I can't just make a runner.
- Do you have live signals demonstrating the products and how much money do you have staked in it?- A Yes and some have been going on for over 7 months as of release. Current capital as of release at risk is 9400 Euros for this bot as of writing.
- Will you fix bugs if any are found- A Yes, so long as it is a bug and not a brand new feature. I'm open to new features, but please keep in mind this works already.
- Is this a Martingale, grid or some other type of trading bot that is designed to make a nice looking curve and lose rarely, but will end up in my crying when I lose all my money? A. No, it's 100% NOT
Disclaimer
- Algo trading is not without risk. Putting in 0.1 lots instead of 0.01 lots can be the end of your account. Double, triple, quadruple check any inputs before moving this onto a live account.
- I can not be responsible for any losses or wins that you might incur. This bot has been thoroughly tested and you have the demo version and demo accounts to do your own testing with.
- If you are ever emotional, feeling down, depressed, excited. IE any form of mind state where you are not fully rational. I strongly recommend staying far away from any trading terminal. If you have any form of gambling addiction, do not trade. Find a new profession ,95% of traders lose for a reason. Don't have the ego to magically think you are part of the 5%.
Trading involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is for educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice.
Buono.. Provatelo in demo