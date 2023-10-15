Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5.





My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I share my views and failings on my YouTube channel, including some embarrassing mistakes. MQL5 is full of scammers and people trying to deceive you. Maybe by being super honest i'm doing the same? But either way, I wish to bring something a little bit different to the table and maybe inspire more traders to open up!





Update 22nd October 2023- I've opened a second signal where Dax bull will be run on DOW Daily, DAX 5 Min, DAX 15min, NASDAQ 15 min and Fr40 15 min. Why? Because the backtests look promising on all of these markets. If an EA can work on multiple markets and multiple time ranges, it really does suggest there a real edge to be had. Live signal will be shared soon!