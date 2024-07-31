JoyBoy EA

JoyBoy EA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours.
This EA does not use Martingale or Grid strategy Makes it safer for your capital.

You can also use this EA to pass prop firm Challenges because of its very low drawdowns and stable profits.


Support currency: EURNZD, GBPCHF, NZDCAD other varieties will be added one after another, we aim to make money, only choose the best, the currency is not more in the fine, so that the income is more stable.

Support cycle: M1 chart

Recommended platforms: icmarkets raw spreads account, Fpmarkets raw spreads account. In order to get more and more uniform results, it is best to use the icmarkets platform, so that it is easy to compare with our real observation account trading records.

Position Recommendations: For friends who are sensitive to retracements, it is recommended that 1000 positions in three currencies be hung in 0.03 lots; for friends who are not sensitive to retracements, it is recommended that 1000 positions in three currencies be hung in 0.05 lots.

How to use: Load into EURNZD and NZDCAD  and GBPCHF, 1M charts respectively, no need to adjust any parameters, just follow the position recommendations to adjust the lot size.

Risk warning: Please use the EA strictly in accordance with the recommendations and suggestions listed above. If you change the currency pair or do not adjust your position lot size as recommended, you do so at your own risk.


The erection of the correct use of EA mentality and philosophy:

1, whether there is a single by the market decision, maybe a day a single are not, maybe a day top a few days of single volume, the greater the market the more single volume.

2, a perfect EA curve is often up and down fluctuating back and forth to grow up. Only Martin class strategy curve is straight, but at any time will return to zero.

3, do not trade with a quick success mentality, a good EA is not every day a profit, each EA has its specific most suitable market, in 80% of the unsuitable market may be a flat profit and loss or a small profit, in 20% of the suitable market may be a fast pull-up profit, can not tolerate 80% of the ordeal, there is no 20% fast pull-up gains.

4, in the spirit of sound investment mentality, under the premise of sound, the pursuit of reasonable long-term stable returns; against relying on luck, no stop-loss, dead carry, etc., behind the lurking huge risks; stop-loss for profit, in the constant stop-loss and stop gain in the boom of stable long-term gains.

5, manual manipulation requires a mindset, the use of EA also requires a good mindset, the use of EA is like planting vegetables, the more frequent attention the more growth is missing, because you are slowly experiencing this time process, always think too slow. When you do not care when you do not know the growth is very high, please erect the right investment mindset, do not be impatient.


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis