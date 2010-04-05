Ocean State EA - A Customizable SAR-Based Trading System

Ocean State EA is a fully automated trading system designed to help traders optimize and fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adjust its parameters according to your trading style and risk appetite.

How It Works: Ocean State EA is built around the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) indicator, which identifies potential trend reversals based on consistent price movements. The EA detects SAR signals and ensures confirmation with a set number of consecutive SAR dots before executing trades.

Key Features:

Customizable Trading Parameters: Control lot size, stop loss, take profit, minimum distance, and trailing stop settings.

Smart SAR Signal Processing: The EA waits for a defined number of SAR dots before taking action, reducing false signals.

Dynamic Trade Execution: Built-in logic to check market conditions, normalize lot sizes, and validate trading volumes.

Advanced Risk Management: Implements stop-loss and take-profit adjustments based on market conditions.

Retry Mechanism for Trade Execution: If a trade fails due to market conditions, the EA retries intelligently to ensure successful execution.

Visual Trading Panel: Displays live updates on market status, SAR values, last signal, and price movements.

Trailing Stop Functionality: Secure profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels as the market moves in your favor.

Strategy Breakdown:

The EA calculates the SAR value and determines if it is positioned above or below the current price.

It tracks the number of consecutive SAR dots to confirm a strong trend.

If the conditions are met, the EA executes a trade in the corresponding direction: Buy Order when the SAR is below price and the bullish condition is confirmed. Sell Order when the SAR is above price and the bearish condition is confirmed.

The EA automatically applies a stop loss and take profit while ensuring minimum distance constraints are met.

If enabled, the trailing stop will adjust dynamically to protect gains.

Trades are monitored, and visual updates are displayed for easy tracking.

Who is this EA for?

Traders who want a solid Parabolic SAR-based system with room for optimization.

Those who prefer full customization over rigid, pre-optimized strategies.

Users looking for an intelligent retry mechanism to ensure trade execution.

Anyone interested in trend-following strategies with clear logic and transparency.

Pricing and Offer: This EA is available for $80, making it a great investment for traders who want a customizable and flexible trading solution.



