Oceans Gate Stochastic EA
- Experts
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA – A Fully Customizable Trading Tool
Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA is a trading solution designed for traders who prefer full control over optimization and customization. This EA is not pre-optimized, allowing you to fine-tune its parameters to match your trading style and market conditions.
Trading Logic and Strategy
This EA is built on the Stochastic Oscillator, a widely used momentum indicator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. The strategy operates as follows:
Entry Conditions
- A BUY trade is considered when the Stochastic %K line crosses above the %D line in an oversold region or when %K is below a specific level.
- A SELL trade is considered when the Stochastic %K line crosses below the %D line in an overbought region or when %K is above a specific level.
Trade Execution & Risk Management
- Lot Sizing: The EA allows precise lot size control, ensuring compliance with broker limitations.
- Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable SL and TP to match your risk management strategy.
- Bars Delay: Avoids frequent trades by setting a minimum waiting period between trades.
- Retry Mechanism: If a trade fails to execute, the EA makes additional attempts to place it within a set timeframe.
Customizable Parameters
- Stochastic Settings: Modify %K period, %D period, and Slowing factor.
- Trade Settings: Choose lot size, stop loss, take profit, and delay between trades.
- Alerts & Notifications: Enable alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts for better monitoring.
Who is this EA for?
- Traders who want a customizable and transparent trading system.
- Those interested in optimizing their own strategy rather than relying on preset configurations.
- Users looking for a fully coded and ready-to-use EA based on the Stochastic Oscillator.
Pricing
Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA is available for $80, designed for traders who prefer complete flexibility in fine-tuning their grid-based strategies.
Happy trading!