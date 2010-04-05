Oceans Gate Stochastic EA

Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA – A Fully Customizable Trading Tool

Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA is a trading solution designed for traders who prefer full control over optimization and customization. This EA is not pre-optimized, allowing you to fine-tune its parameters to match your trading style and market conditions.

Trading Logic and Strategy

This EA is built on the Stochastic Oscillator, a widely used momentum indicator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. The strategy operates as follows:

Entry Conditions

A BUY trade is considered when the Stochastic %K line crosses above the %D line in an oversold region or when %K is below a specific level.

A SELL trade is considered when the Stochastic %K line crosses below the %D line in an overbought region or when %K is above a specific level.

Trade Execution & Risk Management

Lot Sizing: The EA allows precise lot size control, ensuring compliance with broker limitations.

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable SL and TP to match your risk management strategy.

Bars Delay: Avoids frequent trades by setting a minimum waiting period between trades.

Retry Mechanism: If a trade fails to execute, the EA makes additional attempts to place it within a set timeframe.

Customizable Parameters

Stochastic Settings: Modify %K period, %D period, and Slowing factor.

Trade Settings: Choose lot size, stop loss, take profit, and delay between trades.

Alerts & Notifications: Enable alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts for better monitoring.

Who is this EA for?

Traders who want a customizable and transparent trading system.

Those interested in optimizing their own strategy rather than relying on preset configurations.

Users looking for a fully coded and ready-to-use EA based on the Stochastic Oscillator.

Pricing

Ocean’s Gate Stochastic EA is available for $80, designed for traders who prefer complete flexibility in fine-tuning their grid-based strategies.

Happy trading!



