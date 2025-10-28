GoldRule1 EA
- Experts
- Matas Milevicius
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
**Gold Rule 1 – Precision Momentum Expert Advisor**
**Gold Rule 1** is a professional breakout–pullback trading system optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on **M5–M15** timeframes.
It combines **trend strength**, **volatility confirmation**, and **smart trade management** to catch momentum moves with minimal noise.
⚙️ **Core Features**
* **Smart Trend Detection** – uses dual EMA alignment to identify the dominant market direction.
* **Momentum Breakout Logic** – waits for a structured pullback, then triggers on continuation breakouts.
* **ATR-Based Risk Control** – dynamically adjusts stop-loss and take-profit to current volatility.
* **Auto Lot Scaling** – optional dynamic lot growth as balance or equity increases.
* **Pending Order Cleanup** – automatically removes unused stop orders at session end or on opposite signal.
* **New York Session Focus** – trades during the most liquid and active hours for gold.
🎯 **Simple, Effective Parameters**
Parameter Function
----------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------
**Lot Mode** Fixed or dynamic (auto-scaling with balance/equity).
**Session Hours** Trading window (e.g., 13–18 server time).
**EMA Fast / Slow** Defines market trend direction.
**ATR Multiplier** Controls SL/TP size relative to volatility.
**Breakeven & Trailing Stop** Lock in profits automatically.
**Cleanup System** Deletes unused pending orders automatically.
📈 **Recommended Setup (XAUUSD M5/M15)**
* **Lot Mode:** Dynamic (by Equity)
* **Base Lot:** 0.10 per 1000 USD
* **EMA Fast/Slow:** 20 / 50
* **SL/TP:** 1.2 / 2.0 ATR
* **Session:** 13–18 (New York)
* **Trades per Day:** Max 2
💡 **Why Traders Like It**
✅ Clean logic – no martingale, no grid
✅ Works in both volatile & calm markets
✅ Automatically adapts position size
✅ Keeps charts clean — no stale orders
✅ Easy to monitor, easy to control
⚠️ **Recommended Use**
* Use on **XAUUSD (Gold)**
* Run on **M5 or M15** timeframe
* Best results during **New York session**
* VPS recommended for continuous operation
Any question please contact me.
Thank you.