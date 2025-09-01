Hammer Shooting Star
- Indicateurs
- Liang Wei Qin
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 1 septembre 2025
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner
Author: LIANG1990
Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision?
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations.
Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the clearest patterns.
🔑 Key Features
-
Detects Hammer and Shooting Star reversal candlesticks.
-
Strict size & shape recognition – no “loose” or inaccurate patterns.
-
Enhanced with additional technical filters to improve accuracy (details proprietary).
-
Multi-timeframe scanning: optimized for M15, M30, H1, H4.
-
Real-time alerts via:
-
Popup notifications
-
Sound alerts
-
Email notifications
-
Push alerts to mobile devices
-
-
Works across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, and Crypto.
📊 Recommended Usage
-
Best suited for M15, M30, H1, H4 timeframes.
-
Each chart instance scans one timeframe only (ensures accuracy).
-
For monitoring multiple timeframes (e.g., M15 + M30 + H1 + H4), open separate MT4 charts for the same symbol and attach the indicator individually. This way, you can scan several timeframes in parallel according to your trading preferences.
💡 Tip: For better workflow, some traders prefer installing a second MT4 terminal dedicated to scanning only.
* **Scanning MT4:** Open multiple charts (M15, M30, H1, H4) with the indicator running.
* **Trading MT4:** Keep your primary MT4 clean for placing trades and managing positions.
-
Not recommended for M1/M5 (too much noise).
-
D1, Monthly, Yearly may not display correctly.
-
For best performance, use on **24-hour markets** (e.g., Forex, Crypto) or instruments with long trading sessions (e.g., Gold, Major Indices).
-
Avoid days following **market holidays**, since the calculation relies on the previous D1 candle. Incomplete daily candles from holiday sessions may reduce accuracy.
💡 Personal Trading Tips (Optional)
-
For improved reliability, consider combining this indicator with:
-
Classic Pivot Points (to locate potential reversal zones).
-
Volume indicators (to confirm market participation).
-
Support/Resistance tools of your choice (to filter out weak signals).
-
For higher accuracy, focus on instruments with continuous 24-hour trading (Forex, Crypto) or long-session markets (Gold, Major Indices).
-
If the previous day was a market holiday, signals on the next day may be less reliable.
-
Always confirm signals with your own analysis (volume, pivot points, support/resistance).
-
-
This way, Hammer/Shooting Star signals can become part of a more complete strategy.
🚀 Why Choose This Indicator?
-
Professional-grade pattern detection, not just simple candle matching.
-
Built-in contextual filters help reduce false alerts.
-
Lightweight and fast execution in MT4.
-
Comprehensive alert system keeps you updated anytime.
⚠️ Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitability.
Always test on demo before using on live accounts. Use at your own risk.
❓ FAQ
Q: Does this indicator use volume analysis?
A: No. Volume confirmation is left to the trader.
Q: How many devices can I activate it on?
A: Each purchase includes 5 activations (standard in MQL5 Market).
Q: Can I use it with other strategies?
A: Yes! It is recommended to combine with pivot points, volume, or support/resistance indicators.