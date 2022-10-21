ATC AlgoZone Indicator

Algo Trading Indicaor





With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need





Why should you join us !?

1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements.





2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on .





3-We can use this indicator in many frame time, and the great thing the zones will be deferent, that’s mean we can use it with deferent methods ,scalping,intraday trading,swing.





4-The indicator contain Majors zones and Atc zones . The majors zones work at 4h frame time and 1h frame time.





5-Minors zones that can be found at 4H,1H,15MNTS frame time and we can use it as a claster also with the majors zones .





6-The zones that are found at 15 mnts will be renewed every day ,1week for 1H frame time and a month for 4 hours frame time , that’s significance how strong are .





7-Golden levels , which is a great levels , price will show a big respect we can chose it as a claster with our zones and even it will make it easy to guess which zone will be more reversal .





NOTICE: with our indicator , the control of those zones , trends , levels , will be possible with just a button ,you can show or hide all or some of it .