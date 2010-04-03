IQ Star Lines MT5

NEW UPDATE COMING SOON..

Introducing IQ Star Lines - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do".J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. This feature has been added keeping in mind how powerful some aspects can get, which sometimes directly dictates the trend for that day, and we want our traders to take advantage of that. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance. 

Check the Indicator User Manual for more details.

Download the Metatrader 4 Version.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • It is highly recommended to backtest this indicator and understand how it works before taking any financial decisions.

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.

  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.

  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

1. Why Vedic Astrology?

In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on different human behaviours (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on the tides in the water bodies like rivers & oceans. This, in turn, dictates the market sentiment of buying and selling (mainly due to greed & fear) in the financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Not only that, but also when the lunar transits take place through all the major planets and different nakshatras, it influences global financial markets of various sectors. 

Unlike Western astrology, Vedic astrological calculation is different. Vedic astrological genre involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, and this specific feature makes it highly effective for intraday trading.

One must know that the markets are always driven by several economic factors, many types of forces, and among them, astrology plays a major role. Sometimes, when a study of general economic principles, or even financial tools of technical & fundamental analysis fails to explain certain market dynamics, it can easily be predicted by using astrological calculations. We will share lots of real, live-chart examples to prove them. Stay with us & read it till the end. 

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis (to get the best of both worlds) to create IQ Star Lines - an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades of trading, along with studying & researching the Vedic Financial Astrology. The developer of this indicator have always wanted to build an indicator where the principles of ancient Indian Vedic astrological theories can be applied in the modern market in real time, that would be both easy to use for daily trading and would give an accurate astrological forecast of the market movement where entry exit decisions would take lesser time giving a chance to earn more from the market.

Unlike other astrological indicators on the market that are based on WD Gann techniques, this tool utilises entirely original algorithms designed, tested, and refined across diverse market types and various market conditions, using both live and historical data, for real-world performance spanning multiple years, developed by the creator.

This is the reason why this indicator is not available for all the symbols or all the market sectors. After years of exhaustive study and research on various market types and conditions, utilising different calculations, we achieved a breakthrough in successfully predicting astrological levels for only a few specific symbols, particularly those suitable for scalping & day trading. Our quest was to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful that we have finally built this extraordinary indicator that works accurately on the following selected symbols. Hope you enjoy your trading journey even more now.

2. Supported symbols:
Major Pairs
 Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency
EURUSD GBPUSD 
AUDUSD NZDUSD
USDJPY USDCAD 
USDCHF

AUDCAD CADJPY EURGBP GBPJPY
AUDJPY CADCHF EURJPY GBPAUD
AUDCHF CHFJPY EURAUD GBPCAD
AUDNZD NZDCHF EURCAD GBPCHF
 NZDJPY EURCHF GBPNZD
NZDCAD EURNZD

 XAUUSD (Gold)
XAGUSD (Silver)		 BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Q: Does this indicator repaints?

A: No, it doesn’t repaint history. It updates in real time with new highs and lows to keep intraday levels relevant.


3. What are Planetary Aspects?

Planetary aspects are specific angular relationships formed between two or more planets in the universe. In astrology, these angles, such as conjunction (0°), opposition (180°), trine (120°), square (90°), and sextile (60°), indicate how planets interact and influence each other’s energies. Aspects reveal harmony, tension, opportunities, or challenges in life, depending on the planets involved and the nature of the angle. They are key tools that all astrologers use to interpret how planetary forces combine to shape events, decisions, emotions, and outcomes in our daily lives.

Since this indicator is designed mainly for intraday short-term trading, the indicator plots Lunar aspects with different major planets. Indicator automatically plots 4 major planetary aspects mentioned above: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine and Square. Indicator plots Lunar aspects with the Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn. Below, we have given the simplest explanation of what these aspects represent and how they can help in your trading.

4. Aspects Details

  • Conjunction - This represents the combined energy of both the planet and the moon. It generally has the strongest influence over the market.

  • Opposition - Stronger influence over the market.

  • Trine - Strong influence over the market.

  • Square - A Lesser strong influence than the Trine.

5. Impact on the Market with different planetary aspects with the Moon

Jupiter and Saturn are 2 large planets; thus, any major aspect with these planets can create a trend change or sudden spike of volatility on the market during their aspect timing.

Note: Using a 1-minute and 5-minute chart provides more specific and accurate timing for the daily lunar aspect. 

6. Aspect alert

The indicator has an aspect alert system. Get notified when the market reaches an aspect timing. Utilise this feature to plan your trade accordingly, where you can benefit from making better entry and exit decisions in the market. The best option for you will be to set an aspect time alert system on a 1-minute or a 5-minute chart.

7. Why is the IQ Star Lines Indicator Highly Useful for You?

  1. Entering Trades Without Clear Support/Resistance
    This indicator auto-calculates key astro levels, based on actual market structure and plots them in advance. Therefore for you can always plan your self ahead.

  2. Blindly Trusting Indicators That Lag
    Moving averages, RSI, MACD, by the time they confirm, it's already too late.
    Star Lines calculates price levels based on astro time-price relationships, not lagging momentum. That means real levels where price reacts, not guesses after the fact.

  3. Hesitating Out of Fear and Missing the Move
    You saw the setup, but didn’t take the trade. Now it hurts.
    When the levels are clearly mapped and visible, your confidence boosts.
    Star Lines removes hesitation and helps you to gauge the movement better, along with daily planetary aspects.

  4. Overanalysing the Chart and Missing Simplicity
    Too many indicators, signals - mental clutter.
    This tool gives simple, minimal, clean price levels and aspect times - but calculated with complex mathematical trading models with astronomy.
    Power and simplicity, finally combined. Best suited to use with any non-lagging trend indicator like the Hydra Trend rider. A perfect, powerful combination to gauge the trend along with accurate support and resistance levels.

  5. Cutting Profits Too Early Out of Fear
    You get in, price moves your way, but you close early and regret it.
    Star Lines give you precise targets for your take profit. If you trade from one level, you can set an immediate target to the next IQ star line level and continue riding the trend and keep trailing your position.
    Not how the market moves in different conditions, you will always get a Star line for you to trade.

  6. Feeling Like the Market Is Always Against You
    “Why does it always reverse right when I enter?”
    Because it hit an astrological price level you couldn’t see - until now. This is your missing link. Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you ever traded without it.
    Most of the intraday high and low forms sharply around the IQ Star lines. Will highly recommend using the Hydra trend rider along with it for clear visibility of the trend.

8. IQ Star Lines Benefits (In short)

  • Daily Auto-Adapting Grid Levels:
    Use IQ Star Lines as natural intraday support and resistance zones that sync with market volatility. The price levels get auto-adjusted based on the planetary movements and their cosmic influence in the live market. This indicator is crafted mainly for short-term trading (Scalping and day-trading).

  • Sweet Spot Entries and Exits:
    Get precise astrological price levels for profit targets and stop losses while riding a trend to optimise your risk-reward ratio visually. You can use multiple star lines levels for multiple profit targets to manage your risk-reward ratio.

  • Minimalistic Dashboard with 3 Scales & One-click Close Button:
    Clean dashboard interface with easy one-click close, scale adjustments (Default Base, High, Low) as per market volatility, and dashboard positioning (can be placed at any of the 4 corners of the chart) for maximum convenience.

  • Pre and Peak Aspect Time Visualisation:
    Pre-aspect and peak aspect vertical lines are plotted on charts for clear timing cues, where this indicator shows daily Lunar aspects with different major planets and plots the timing on the chart automatically.

  • Aspect Alert:
    The Indicator has an option to set alerts for daily aspects. Stay ahead with automated alerts when key aspect timings approach, so you never miss critical market moves.


9. Who Should Use This Indicator?

  • Intraday Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Breakout, Continuation, and Reversal Traders (Recommended additional Indicator to be used with this: Hydra Trend Rider)


10. Do you need to know the basics of Vedic Astrology to use this?

Not at all, as we have explained everything in the User Manual, which you need to know to utilise this indicator to its best possible way. This indicator can be used by any trader who is a scalper or a day trader.

11. Recommended Timeframes

1-minute, 5-minute chart for precise entry exit decisions, and highest accuracy in aspect timings.

12.  How Does IQ Star Lines Work? (Quick Explanation)

Indicator plots Star lines, which look like grid lines. These lines are the levels where the market reacts frequently, sometimes very sharply. Most of the intraday highs and lows get created around these levels. Star lines get adjusted with the market movement and planetary movement. There are two usable components.

  • Price levels: These Star Lines can be used as support and resistance levels. It can even be used for profit target and setting your stop losses.

  • Aspect Time: It indicates aspect times, which are the major astrological timings where the market shows probable trend change or a sudden spike in the volatility. When stronger aspects with larger planets occur, higher is the chance for a breakout or trend reversal. So it is highly recommended to trade during these astrological aspect timings.

Aspect Timelines are again subdivided into two more parts:.

    1. Pre Aspect Time Line: This is represented by dotted vertical lines; this is the start of the significant astrological aspect time. The market sometimes starts reacting from this specific time itself.
    2. Peak Aspect Time Line: This is the peak astrological timing of that specific aspect. In some cases, after this time, the market either changes its intraday trend or a range market becomes volatile or active. Both come with better trading opportunities.

Note: When the Moon aspects giant planets like Jupiter or Saturn, markets often witness trend changes or sudden spikes in volatility - perfect for scalping or entering new intraday trades.

It is highly recommended to see the backtest results to fully understand how it has worked practically on the past markets.


13. Scaling Options

The indicator dashboard gives you an option to adjust the Star Lines based on your preference and the market conditions.

  • Base (Default option) - This is the base scale, which plots Star Lines based on their current market conditions. Most of the time, the base scale works the best.

  • High - You can use this scale to adjust the Star Lines if the market moves beyond the Base Scale Star Lines (in case of extreme volatile conditions, like a news release).

  • Low - During a range or low-volatile market, use this scale to adjust.


14. Can I use another indicator with IQ Star Lines?

Yes, absolutely! It is recommended to use any trend indicator (like the Hydra Trend Rider) with IQ Star Lines to get an understanding of the trend before entering into any trade. Check the indicator manual for more details.


15. Compatible Trading Styles

  1. Trend following
  2. Breakout
  3. Continuation
  4. Trend reversal


16. Indicator Customisation - Input Settings 

  • Change the Star Lines and aspect lines (including all the aspect types separately: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine & Square) colour to match your dark or light theme.
  • Enable/Disable aspect alerts as needed. Every time the current Metatrader time aligns with the Astrological Aspect Time, an alert will be triggered.
  • Instantly adjust Star Line scales based on market conditions for fine-tuned levels. Scaling functionality is explained earlier under the topic ‘Scaling Options’.

Note: The Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

17. FAQ

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

18. Indicator Troubleshooting

Check the user manual.

19. How to Get Started with IQ Star Lines?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.

20. Learn More at Intraquotes MQL5 Channel

If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, subscribe to our Intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post daily market analysis using this indicator to train our traders how to study the chart with this indicator, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build confidence with daily market analysis using this indicator so that you can trade confidently.

21. Conclusion
IQ Star Lines empowers you to align your trades with universal cosmic cycles, revealing opportunities that traditional technical analysis alone may sometimes fail to detect. Experience a fusion of ancient astrological science and modern technical analysis – turn your charts into a celestial map for profitable decisions.


Support & Updates:

  • For indicator-related assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
  • Follow our channel for daily live market updates and insights.
  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.


    Risk Disclosure:

    Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

    Related topics: Financial astrology, gold, XAUUSD, silver, XAGUSD, forex, WD Gann, Astrological analysis, forex major, forex minor, Vedic, cryptocurrency, trade levels, planetary lines, market trend, scalping, intraday trading, intraday support and resistance levels.

    Produits recommandés
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
    ATrend
    Zaha Feiz
    4.82 (17)
    Indicateurs
    ATREND ATREND : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "ATREND" pour la plateforme MT5 est conçu pour fournir aux traders des signaux d'achat et de vente robustes en utilisant une combinaison de méthodologies d'analyse technique. Cet indicateur s'appuie principalement sur la plage vraie moyenne (ATR) pour mesurer la volatilité, ainsi que sur des algorithmes de détection de tendance pour identifier les mouvements potentiels du marché. Laissez un message ap
    Double HMA MTF for MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4 (4)
    Indicateurs
    This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
    Impulses and Corrections 5
    Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
    Indicateurs
    "Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
    Inventory Retracement Bar
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Indicateurs
    Inventory Retracement Trade it is designed based on one of the most popular tradingview indicator.  This is mostly combined with other popurlar trend indicator to confirm the strength of the movement. Definition Inventory Retracement Trade is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to identify where short-term counter trend institutional inventory has subsided and when it’s time to re-enter into a trade’s original trend direction.
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicateurs
    KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
    Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicateurs
    Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.14 (21)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
    Cumulative Delta NG
    Anton Polkovnikov
    Indicateurs
    Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
    RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicateurs
    The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Indicateurs
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    Terra Infinity
    Ivan Simonika
    Indicateurs
    Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
    Golden TaiGong
    Rong Bin Su
    Experts
    (Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
    PZ Support Resistance MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
    TrendDetect
    Pavel Gotkevitch
    Indicateurs
    The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
    Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicateurs
    Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.07 (30)
    Indicateurs
    Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
    Gekko RSI Plus
    Rodrigo Galeote
    Indicateurs
    This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
    Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Indicateurs
    Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
    PREngulfing
    Slobodan Manovski
    Experts
    PR EA - Système de trading basé sur les motifs Engulfing Détection automatique des chandeliers Engulfing avec confirmation par moyenne mobile Le PR EA est un expert advisor pour MetaTrader 5 qui identifie et trade les motifs Engulfing haussiers/baissiers lorsqu'ils sont confirmés par un filtre de moyenne mobile. Optimisé pour le timeframe M30, compatible avec M15 et H1. Caractéristiques principales : Reconnaissance de motifs - Détecte les formations Engulfing valides Confirmation de tend
    Max Min Reversal Arrows MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    Max Min Reversal Arrows MT5 - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price. Product features Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw. Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4. The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversa
    Automated Trendlines MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    Indicateurs
    Les lignes de tendance sont l'outil d'analyse technique le plus essentiel dans le trading forex. Malheureusement, la plupart des commerçants ne les dessinent pas correctement. L'indicateur Automated Trendlines est un outil professionnel pour les traders sérieux qui vous aide à visualiser le mouvement de tendance des marchés. Il existe deux types de lignes de tendance, les lignes de tendance haussières et les lignes de tendance baissières. Dans la tendance haussière, la ligne de tendance du Fo
    Auto Optimized RSI MT5
    Davit Beridze
    Indicateurs
    Auto Optimized RSI   est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement a
    PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicateurs
    Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicateurs
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.84 (555)
    Indicateurs
    Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
    B5 and B3 assistant
    Damian Liam Nell
    Indicateurs
    B5 and B3 assistant is an indicator developed to add a bit of certainty. The indicator provides the trader with clear "predictive" entries. Each entry is marked on the chart, with a point value and estimated amount of spikes. HOW TO USE THE INFDICATOR: Load onto your Boom 500 or B300 chart. Wait for signal. Use signal information to place SL and TP. EXAMPLE OF HOW TO TAKE TRADES: You will get an on chart alert and push notification which will be as follows: OPTION 1: incoming spike ale
    FusionPro EA
    Bram Van De Vooren
    Experts
    FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
    Surf Board
    Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
    Indicateurs
    Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.98 (65)
    Indicateurs
    Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (22)
    Indicateurs
    Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (15)
    Indicateurs
    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
    Algo Pumping
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.74 (19)
    Indicateurs
    PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.72 (18)
    Indicateurs
    VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
    TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.53 (19)
    Indicateurs
    Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.84 (19)
    Indicateurs
    FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (2)
    Indicateurs
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (16)
    Indicateurs
    Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (20)
    Indicateurs
    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    4.3 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Integrated Dashboard Scanner
    Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
    Indicateurs
    Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicateurs
    Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicateurs
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Weltrade Spike Sentinel
    Batsirayi L Marango
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicateurs
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
    PZ Day Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.83 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
    Golden Spike Premium
    Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicateurs
    La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
    Kecia Footprint Orderflow
    Niccolo Filippo Palombi
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
    Trend Hunter MT5
    Andrey Tatarinov
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Trend Hunter est un indicateur de tendance pour travailler sur les marchés du Forex, des cryptomonnaies et des CFD. Une particularité de l'indicateur est qu'il suit la tendance avec confiance, sans changer le signal lorsque le prix dépasse légèrement la ligne de tendance. L'indicateur n'est pas redessiné; un signal d'entrée sur le marché apparaît après la fermeture de la barre. Lorsque vous suivez une tendance, l'indicateur affiche des points d'entrée supplémentaires dans la direction de la te
    Big Player Range
    Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    BigPlayerRange – Meilleur indicateur pour MT5 BigPlayerRange est considéré comme le meilleur indicateur pour le Mini Indice et le Mini Dollar sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil met en évidence les zones stratégiques d’action des gros acteurs du marché, offrant une analyse technique institutionnelle d’une grande précision. Comment utiliser BigPlayerRange : Cet indicateur trace des zones d’achat (ligne verte) et de vente (ligne rouge). Lorsque le prix clôture en dehors de ces zones, une tendance
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO
    JETINVEST
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    MACD Intraday Trend PRO est un indicateur développé grâce à une adaptation du MACD original créé par Gerald Appel dans les années 1960. Au fil des années de négociation, il a été observé qu'en modifiant les paramètres du MACD avec les proportions de Fibonacci, nous obtenons une meilleure présentation de la continuité des mouvements de tendance, ce qui permet de détecter plus efficacement le début et la fin d'une tendance de prix. En raison de son efficacité à détecter les tendances de prix, i
    Plus de l'auteur
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
    Hydra Trend Rider MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. This is your chance to trade confidently and protect your capital effectively, don't miss the opportunity that you might regret later! Download  Metatrader
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    First time on MetaTrader platform: Pure Vedic Astrological Price Levels, right on your chart.  | NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically
    Hydra Trend Rider
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
    IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
    IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
    FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ Chart Cleaner
    INTRAQUOTES
    Utilitaires
    IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
    IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Utilitaires
    Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis