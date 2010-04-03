IQ Star Lines MT5

NEW UPDATE COMING SOON..

Introducing IQ Star Lines - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do". - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. This feature has been added keeping in mind how powerful some aspects can get, which sometimes directly dictates the trend for that day, and we want our traders to take advantage of that. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance.

Check the Indicator User Manual for more details.

Download the Metatrader 4 Version.

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: It is highly recommended to backtest this indicator and understand how it works before taking any financial decisions.

Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

1. Why Vedic Astrology?



In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on different human behaviours (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on the tides in the water bodies like rivers & oceans. This, in turn, dictates the market sentiment of buying and selling (mainly due to greed & fear) in the financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Not only that, but also when the lunar transits take place through all the major planets and different nakshatras, it influences global financial markets of various sectors.

Unlike Western astrology, Vedic astrological calculation is different. Vedic astrological genre involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, and this specific feature makes it highly effective for intraday trading.

One must know that the markets are always driven by several economic factors, many types of forces, and among them, astrology plays a major role. Sometimes, when a study of general economic principles, or even financial tools of technical & fundamental analysis fails to explain certain market dynamics, it can easily be predicted by using astrological calculations. We will share lots of real, live-chart examples to prove them. Stay with us & read it till the end.

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis (to get the best of both worlds) to create IQ Star Lines - an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades of trading, along with studying & researching the Vedic Financial Astrology. The developer of this indicator have always wanted to build an indicator where the principles of ancient Indian Vedic astrological theories can be applied in the modern market in real time, that would be both easy to use for daily trading and would give an accurate astrological forecast of the market movement where entry exit decisions would take lesser time giving a chance to earn more from the market.

Unlike other astrological indicators on the market that are based on WD Gann techniques, this tool utilises entirely original algorithms designed, tested, and refined across diverse market types and various market conditions, using both live and historical data, for real-world performance spanning multiple years, developed by the creator.

This is the reason why this indicator is not available for all the symbols or all the market sectors. After years of exhaustive study and research on various market types and conditions, utilising different calculations, we achieved a breakthrough in successfully predicting astrological levels for only a few specific symbols, particularly those suitable for scalping & day trading. Our quest was to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful that we have finally built this extraordinary indicator that works accurately on the following selected symbols. Hope you enjoy your trading journey even more now.

Major Pairs

Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency EURUSD GBPUSD

AUDUSD NZDUSD

USDJPY USDCAD

USDCHF

AUDCAD CADJPY EURGBP GBPJPY

AUDJPY CADCHF EURJPY GBPAUD

AUDCHF CHFJPY EURAUD GBPCAD

AUDNZD NZDCHF EURCAD GBPCHF

NZDJPY EURCHF GBPNZD

NZDCAD EURNZD

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver) BTCUSD (Bitcoin)



