Master Forex Scalper

Certainly! Here’s a brief description of the Forex Master Scalper Robot:

The  Forex Master Scalper  EA is designed for Metatrader 4 (MT4) and utilizes a proprietary M5 trading strategy to analyze the market for fast automated entries and exits. It works best on the 5-minute charts. When deploying this scalper EA, it’s recommended to use it on lower spread currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY and All Forex Major Pairs.

Key features of the Forex Master Scalper EA include:

  1. News Filter: The EA includes a built-in news filter with customizable options to adapt to market conditions.
  2. Risk Management: It incorporates a risk management system to protect your account from excessive fluctuations.
  3. Optimization: Feel free to experiment with different input parameters to further optimize its performance.
  4. Demo Testing: Before using it on a live account, test the Master Scalper PRO EA on a demo account for 3-4 weeks.

Performance Highlights:

  • Gain: +300.48%
  • Monthly Gain: 30.02%
  • Drawdown: 04.49%
  • Profit: $15,495.88

!Master Scalper PRO EA

To install the Forex Master Scalper EA in Metatrader 4:

  1. Open MT4 and select File from the top menu.
  2. Click on Open Data Folder and navigate to the MQL4 folder.
  3. In the Experts folder, place the MasterScalperPRO.ex4 file.
  4. Restart MT4 and attach the expert advisor to your desired chart.

Remember to always exercise caution and thoroughly test any trading robot on a demo account before using it in live trading. 🤖💹


