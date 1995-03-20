Master Forex Scalper
- Experts
- Harsh Tiwari
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Certainly! Here’s a brief description of the Forex Master Scalper Robot:
The Forex Master Scalper EA is designed for Metatrader 4 (MT4) and utilizes a proprietary M5 trading strategy to analyze the market for fast automated entries and exits. It works best on the 5-minute charts. When deploying this scalper EA, it’s recommended to use it on lower spread currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY and All Forex Major Pairs.
Key features of the Forex Master Scalper EA include:
- News Filter: The EA includes a built-in news filter with customizable options to adapt to market conditions.
- Risk Management: It incorporates a risk management system to protect your account from excessive fluctuations.
- Optimization: Feel free to experiment with different input parameters to further optimize its performance.
- Demo Testing: Before using it on a live account, test the Master Scalper PRO EA on a demo account for 3-4 weeks.
Performance Highlights:
- Gain: +300.48%
- Monthly Gain: 30.02%
- Drawdown: 04.49%
- Profit: $15,495.88
!Master Scalper PRO EA
To install the Forex Master Scalper EA in Metatrader 4:
- Open MT4 and select File from the top menu.
- Click on Open Data Folder and navigate to the MQL4 folder.
- In the Experts folder, place the MasterScalperPRO.ex4 file.
- Restart MT4 and attach the expert advisor to your desired chart.
Remember to always exercise caution and thoroughly test any trading robot on a demo account before using it in live trading. 🤖💹