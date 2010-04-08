US30 Sniper Scalper
- Experts
- Harsh Tiwari
- Version: 1.0
This Expert Advisor is built for traders who prefer precision over frequent trades.
It combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR to identify high-probability, low-risk entries based on real market logic.
🔍 Strategy Logic
This system is designed to avoid overtrading and focus only on sniper entries where conditions are aligned across:
-
✅ RSI: To confirm momentum exhaustion (typically oversold or overbought levels)
-
✅ Bollinger Bands: To detect volatility compression or breakout zones
-
✅ ATR: To define smart stop-loss levels and adapt to current market volatility
No repainting indicators are used.
No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery strategies.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✔️ Works on any pair (tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)
-
✔️ Timeframes: Recommended M15, H1
-
✔️ No martingale / no grid / no averaging
-
✔️ Only 1 trade at a time (optional)
-
✔️ Customizable risk management
-
✔️ Optional trade filters (e.g., session filter, time filter)
-
✔️ Slippage and spread protection
📊 Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|RSI_Period
|RSI calculation period (default: 14)
|RSI_Level_Buy
|RSI value to trigger buy signal (default: 30)
|RSI_Level_Sell
|RSI value to trigger sell signal (default: 70)
|BB_Period
|Bollinger Bands period (default: 20)
|BB_Deviation
|BB deviation (default: 2.0)
|ATR_Period
|ATR calculation period (default: 14)
|SL_Multiplier
|Multiplies ATR for dynamic stop-loss
|TP_Multiplier
|Multiplies ATR for take-profit
|Lot_Size
|Fixed lot size or auto lot (if enabled)
|Use_AutoLot
|Enable dynamic lot based on account balance
|Risk_Percent
|% risk per trade (used when AutoLot is enabled)
|Max_Slippage
|Maximum allowed slippage in points
|Max_Spread
|Maximum spread filter
|Trade_Session_Filter
|Optional: Only trade during specific hours/sessions
📈 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: US_30.......
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1
-
Account type: ECN with low spread
-
Minimum balance: $100 (for micro lot trading)
-
Broker: Any broker with fast execution and low slippage
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is for educational and research purposes.
Forex trading involves high risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Please test on demo before using in a live environment.
💬 Support & Feedback
For any issues, customization or suggestions — feel free to send a message on MQL5 or comment below.
Let’s build better tools together.