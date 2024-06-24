Dark Eagle
DARK EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
- Currency pair: NZDCAD.
- Timeframe: M15.
- Minimum account balance: 500$.
- Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account.
- Type of System: Trend-Following.
- ----------Settings---------
- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method (Fixed Lot or Based on Balance).
- Fixed lot : Set manually the open lot size.
- Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step): Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.
- Lot: Opening size for fixed lot sizing.
- Lot Size / Balance: Opening a predefined lot size every X balance.
- Close All Trades on DD Max / Stop Equity DD % Level: Limit on max Drawdown.
- Show Panel/Show Profit: Show extra information on Chart.
We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.