This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention.









✅ Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown

Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/kavinle/bastet-ea/11579493 )





✅ Recommend 19 Pairs:





AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD

✅ Distance (Points) is Volatility from https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator

Please update the point value (pips x10) for each currency at least once a week. ✅ Version 1.15 have auto Volatility Points fuction mode

📌 Requirements: MT4, VPS recommended, $500 for 19 currency pairs start 0.01 Lot