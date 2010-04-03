Starline

Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss.

The adviser does not have input parameters for generating input signals, this means that the parameters of the adviser were not selected taking into account the existing history of quotes and in the future the adviser will be able to show the same profitability as in history.

The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts.

Advantages:

  • The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023.
  • There are no input parameters that need to be optimized.
  • Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing.
  • Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar).

Requirements:

  • Trading pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to set it to Timeframe 1H
  • Minimum deposit: $50
  • Auto lot size (recommended): <=0.2%
  • Trading conditions: The advisor is optimized for RoboForex broker quotes. Custom trading strategy parameters can be selected for other brokers.
  • Trading leverage: preferably 1:100 or higher

