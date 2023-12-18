Simple Grid Master


Simple grid master is a trading tool for trading reversals with help of grid and martingale style. The EA uses for entry into the markets such indicators as: Bollinger Bands, Ozymandias, Moving Average, Williams Percent Range, Stochastic, MACD. You can select which indicators will be used for entries, customize martingale and grid settings to your liking, use additional filters (time filters, order distances, etc.) for more accurate entries.
The most important that the EA is constantly improving, so your feedback is always appreciated!
Check the more advanced version of tool 'Pro Indicator Trader'https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60790?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
The EA opens a buy order or sell order depending on signals from the indicators. If all indicators show a buy signal, then the EA will open a buy order, and vice versa a sell orders if the indicators show sell signal.


  • Parameters 

  • Moving Average enable - Use Moving Average for entries. If price higher than MA then a buy signal, and vice versa, if price lower than MA a sell sginal.
  • iOzymandias enable -  Use Ozymandias for entries. If the indicator is blue, then a buy signal, and vice versa. If the indicator is red, a sell signal.
  • Bollinger Bands enable -  Use Bollinger Bands for entries. If the price is higher than the higher band then a buy signal, if the price is lower than the lower band then a sell signal.
  • Bollinger Bands max channel size - the maximum allowed channel size.
  • William percent range - Enable WPR for entries. If the value of the indicator is lower than the oversold zone then a buy signal. If the value of the indicator is higher than the overbought zone.
  • Stochastic enable -  Enable Stochastic for entries. If the value of the indicator is lower than the sell zone then a sell signal. If the value of the indicator is lower than the overbuy zone.
  • MACD enable - Enable MACD for entries. 
  • MACD how many bars to check for cross - If MACD crosses Signal from down to up a buy signal. If MACD crosses Signal from up to down a sell signal.


Filtrer:
agrushev777
2338
agrushev777 2024.02.19 22:11 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis