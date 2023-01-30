Hidden Support And Resistance

updated hidden market support and resistance.

this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see.

The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly

One Trading tip to use 💡

When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle to close then enter a buy trade.