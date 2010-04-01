WPR Candle Sniper
- Indicateurs
- Lesedi Oliver Seilane
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 6
WPR Candle Sniper – Precision Reversal Arrows on the Current Candle!
Key Features:
Non-Repainting & No Redraw – Once an arrow appears, it stays fixed forever. No frustrating signal changes!
Real-Time Signals on Current Candle – Arrows plot immediately as the WPR hits extreme levels, giving you the fastest possible entry for scalping or intraday trades.
Optimized for M15 Timeframe – Designed and tested to perform exceptionally on the 15-minute chart across all currency pairs (majors, minors, exotics), making it ideal for active day traders.
Clear Visual Alerts – Blue upward arrows for BUY opportunities (oversold reversals) and red downward arrows for SELL (overbought conditions). Simple, clean chart with no clutter.