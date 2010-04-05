GoldieFX

GoldieFX EA is a MT4 EA with a live track record, many years of stable trading, and a low drawdown. GoldieFX is the advanced grid system which already worked on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do), it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple “hit and miss” system that only survives by using a grid. Instead, it uses actual market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.


Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI(Return on investment) with relatively good stability. This automated trading system can perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But this GoldieFX EA works well with good safe stability.


This EA One Chart Setup allows you to trade on multiple pairs just by attaching it to a single chart. On Default, it trades on AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD pairs which you can change using input parameters.


Recommendations for this GoldieFX EA

  • Minimum Account Balance of 200$ in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage.
  • AUDCAD is recommended, and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the Symbol parameter.
  • This EA is one chart setup, so it’s only needed to attach on one pair. It will trade on all pairs described on the input parameter.
  • Work Only on M15.
  • MT4 cannot perform multi-currency backtests, So when you backtest this EA, you only get the result of the only pair you tested.


Produits recommandés
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Experts
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Il ne reste plus que 2/5 exemplaires à ce prix ---> Prochain prix 250$ // Version MT5 Gold King AI a été créé à l'aide de TensorTrade, un framework Python open source spécialement conçu pour créer, entraîner, évaluer et déployer des algorithmes de trading robustes à l'aide de l'apprentissage par renforcement. L'algorithme fonctionne pendant la séance de trading de New York. Après avoir analysé le marché pendant quelques heures afin d'identifier les zones d'intérêt, il place des ordres en attent
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
«Smart Golden» est un produit conçu spécifiquement pour le marché de l'or, utilisant une stratégie de scalping. Et il n'utilise pas de méthodes de gestion telles que le Martingale, la grille ou la couverture. Nous utilisons des outils d'IA (apprentissage automatique) pour extraire des caractéristiques robustes des données historiques de l'or, qui sont ensuite directement encodées dans «Smart Golden». Comme nous ne nous entraînons pas en continu sur des données historiques spécifiques (surappren
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot de remboursement. L'argent sur le dépôt tourne autour de zéro, tandis que de nombreuses transactions sont effectuées et qu'un remboursement est accumulé. Il ne charge pas le dépôt, il y a un stop loss et un take profit, ce qui est clairement une tendance sur le graphique journalier. Avec de longues inversions, le robot perd, mais cela se produit très lentement et relativement en toute sécurité, il est donc recommandé de suivre la tendance au moins une fois par jour et de l'éteindre s'il y
ProminenceEa
Felicia Rosca
2 (1)
Experts
ProminenceEa-THE MOST PROFITABLE EA-NO MARTINGALE!! USE 5MIN CHARTS FOR BEST RESULTS! WORKS ON ALL PAIRS! CONSIDER THE CURRENT SPREAD OF THE CURRENCIES PAIR WHEN USING THE TRADING EA MOST COMMONLY USED ON EUR/USD PAIRS AS SPREAD IS REALLY LOW DEPENDING ON YOUR BROKER AND THE TIME OF THE DAY THE EA PRICE IS LOW COMPARING TO THE FUTURE RETURNS THAT WILL BRING YOU! ENJOY!
GridFury
Nelson Indriatno
Experts
The EA utilizes 3 levels grid to capture any direction be it bullish up or bearish down, either way, the EA will end in profit. The EA is called fury as it cuts a very tight loss and immediately compensates the loss into new lot size calculation on the remaining positions. If the initial lot size of level 1 is 0.2 and the EA cuts it at loss at 10 pips, the next lot size will be 0.24 lot (depending on multiplier setting). There will be 3 Buy Stop orders above mid-level, and 3 Sell Stop orders bel
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Pisces CloseAllOrders
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
Close all Positions by one click with Fast system strategy, work with every pairs. By the way you can set to "Close all Sell", "Close all Buy" and Close all Orders on a Common Setting. This is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, Not working on MetaTrader 5. Thank You FxGangster Powered by TheFxInvestment.com Twitter : @FxGangsterClub Email : Admin@TheFxinvestment.com
Next Generation
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Conseiller en trading automatique pour le terminal MT4. Tout instrument de trading. Paramètres minimaux. Affichage détaillé du style et des conditions de trading sur l'écran de votre terminal. Il commence à fonctionner immédiatement après l'installation et la connexion à votre compte MT4. Tout délai inférieur à H4. Délai recommandé pour l'affichage des sessions de trading H1. Vous choisissez le temps de travail optimal pour un robot de trading. Meilleurs voeux et tendance passagère.
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Boxing Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Some Features: - Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading - No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,   Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart. - You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe. - If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding. - You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat. Wa
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Experts
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Situational
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Situational   bot, built for clean work. Without any unnecessary operations. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation - there is a signal, then there is an entry into the market, there is an opposite signal, then the closing of a reverse position and entry in a new direction. Situational works on a safe principle - there is only one position that you can protect with stops. Situational is always in operation - after the first position, p
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the   trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite marting
NitroFX
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
NitroFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor.  NitroFX is a systematic trading system that involves planning, trading strategies, conducting multiple back tests, and collecting statistics, which will help the system to be more accurate and increase profitability. NitroFX uses effective risk management tools, Trailing stop and Breakeven point . A trailing stop is a stop that automatically adjusts to market movement. This means it will follow your position when the market moves in your favor, and
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Supper ADX DX
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Experts
This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilitaires
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
Experts
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Plus de l'auteur
FX Arrow
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Indicateurs
Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out good trade setups. However, using multiple indicators for signals can also be complicating and confusing. This is especially true when these indicators are generating contradictory signals. The Super Arrow indicator, however, provides good signals by using multiple indicators.
Royal Mint
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Indicateurs
The Royal Mint New indicator for MetaTrader is a trend-following system that analyzes the trend bias of any currency pair. It is a superior version of the regular Heiken Ashi indicator, designed with more advanced technical tools like the trend reversals, a T3 line, and the moving average. The T3 line of the indicator works as an extra layer of confluence to confirm when the moving average crosses over. Moreover, the Heiken Ashi bars of the indicator would change to blue to depict a potential bu
Royal Blue EA
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Experts
Most traders are familiar with the concept of grid trading. It involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price, creating a “grid” of trades. While this method has its merits, Royal Blue EA takes a subtle approach to the methodology. Instead of simply using a grid-based system as a crutch to navigate the uncertainties of the forex market, Royal Blue EA capitalizes on existing market inefficiencies. Instead of retroactively fitting the EA to mirror past data –
Forex Fly EA
Mohammed Shadman Abdul Khadir
Experts
The effective Forex Fly Robot is an FX Expert Advisor of the highest calibre that is completely automated. This EA is great for long-term benefits. The Forex Fly EA is a short-term scalping strategy that has demonstrated exceptional success over thousands of transactions. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and creates pending orders at probable breakthrough levels. The success percentage of this FX Robot is above 95% when trading the EURUSD currency pair on a 1Min time frame. This For
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis