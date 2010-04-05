GoldieFX EA is a MT4 EA with a live track record, many years of stable trading, and a low drawdown. GoldieFX is the advanced grid system which already worked on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do), it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple “hit and miss” system that only survives by using a grid. Instead, it uses actual market mechanics to its advantage to make a profit.





Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI(Return on investment) with relatively good stability. This automated trading system can perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But this GoldieFX EA works well with good safe stability.





This EA One Chart Setup allows you to trade on multiple pairs just by attaching it to a single chart. On Default, it trades on AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD pairs which you can change using input parameters.





Recommendations for this GoldieFX EA

Minimum Account Balance of 2 00$ in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage.

00$ in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage. AUDCAD is recommended, and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the Symbol parameter.

and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the Symbol parameter. This EA is one chart setup, so it’s only needed to attach on one pair. It will trade on all pairs described on the input parameter.

It will trade on all pairs described on the input parameter. Work Only on M15.

MT4 cannot perform multi-currency backtests, So when you backtest this EA, you only get the result of the only pair you tested.



