Grid Trading Brasil

This is the technical document for GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) for the Market version. It details the strategic operation and the complete dictionary of available parameters.

1. Strategy & Architecture

GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) is an automated trading system that operates directly on the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It manages order execution, risk control, and technical analysis autonomously.

  • Decision Matrix: The system identifies entry points using a consensus of trend and momentum indicators.

  • Safety Filters: Entries are validated by volatility and trend filters (RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX) to avoid trading against strong market flows.

2. Parameter Dictionary

2.1 Identification

  • InpLabelSet : Custom name for your preset (e.g., "EURUSD Aggressive").

2.2 Entry Strategy (Signal Inputs)

These settings control the conditions for opening the first order of a grid.

  • InpStrategyMode : Defines the logic for signal generation.

    • Indicators (Default): Uses the technical indicators configured below.

    • Note: Experimental modes (Gemini/OpenAI/Sentiment) are available only in the non-market version.

  • InpMinSignalsReq : Minimum number of indicators required to confirm an entry (Confluence).

  • InpUpdateInterval : Frequency of data updates in minutes.

2.3 Local Indicators (Filters)

Enable ( true ) or disable ( false ) specific indicators to refine your entry signals.

  • Trend Filter (Moving Average): Critical filter. Only buys if price is above the average.

  • ADX: Filters out sideways markets based on trend strength ( InpAdxMinLevel ).

  • Bollinger Bands: Triggers reversals based on deviations ( InpBbDeviation ).

  • RSI & Stochastic: Standard oscillators to detect overbought/oversold conditions.

  • MA Cross: Enters trades on the crossover of Fast/Slow moving averages.

2.4 Trade Management

  • InpOpCompra / InpOpVenda : Enable or disable Buy/Sell operations independently.

  • InpSellPrimOrdem / InpBuyPrimOrdem :

    • True: The robot opens the first order automatically.

    • False: Semi-automatic mode. The user opens the first trade manually; the robot manages the grid thereafter.

2.5 Risk Management (Global)

  • InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread for opening orders.

  • InpMaxTradesPairs : Limits the number of simultaneously active currency pairs.

  • InpMaxDDPercentForNewGrid : Pauses new signals if the account Drawdown exceeds this percentage.

  • InpGlobalTP / InpGlobalSL : Closes all open positions if the specified Profit or Loss target is reached.

2.6 Grid & Recovery (DDR)

  • InpDDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) : Uses profits from new orders to gradually close older, losing positions.

  • InpMaxOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a single grid.

  • InpGridStep : Minimum distance (in points) between grid orders.

  • InpMult : Lot size multiplier for subsequent orders (Martingale).

2.7 Optimization

  • InpEntriesOnNewBarOnly :

    • True: Checks signals only at the close of a bar (Faster testing).

    • False: Checks signals on every tick (More precise).


