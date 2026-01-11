This is the technical document for GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) for the Market version. It details the strategic operation and the complete dictionary of available parameters.

DEFAULT SET.set - DEFAULT ENGLISH SET!



Technical Manual: GTB v2.1 (Market Version)

1. Strategy & Architecture

GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) is an automated trading system that operates directly on the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It manages order execution, risk control, and technical analysis autonomously.

Decision Matrix: The system identifies entry points using a consensus of trend and momentum indicators.

Safety Filters: Entries are validated by volatility and trend filters (RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX) to avoid trading against strong market flows.

2. Parameter Dictionary

2.1 Identification

InpLabelSet : Custom name for your preset (e.g., "EURUSD Aggressive").

2.2 Entry Strategy (Signal Inputs)

These settings control the conditions for opening the first order of a grid.

InpStrategyMode : Defines the logic for signal generation. Indicators (Default): Uses the technical indicators configured below. Note: Experimental modes (Gemini/OpenAI/Sentiment) are available only in the non-market version.

InpMinSignalsReq : Minimum number of indicators required to confirm an entry (Confluence).

InpUpdateInterval : Frequency of data updates in minutes.

2.3 Local Indicators (Filters)

Enable ( true ) or disable ( false ) specific indicators to refine your entry signals.

Trend Filter (Moving Average): Critical filter. Only buys if price is above the average.

ADX: Filters out sideways markets based on trend strength ( InpAdxMinLevel ).

Bollinger Bands: Triggers reversals based on deviations ( InpBbDeviation ).

RSI & Stochastic: Standard oscillators to detect overbought/oversold conditions.

MA Cross: Enters trades on the crossover of Fast/Slow moving averages.

2.4 Trade Management

InpOpCompra / InpOpVenda : Enable or disable Buy/Sell operations independently.

InpSellPrimOrdem / InpBuyPrimOrdem : True: The robot opens the first order automatically. False: Semi-automatic mode. The user opens the first trade manually; the robot manages the grid thereafter.



2.5 Risk Management (Global)

InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread for opening orders.

InpMaxTradesPairs : Limits the number of simultaneously active currency pairs.

InpMaxDDPercentForNewGrid : Pauses new signals if the account Drawdown exceeds this percentage.

InpGlobalTP / InpGlobalSL : Closes all open positions if the specified Profit or Loss target is reached.

2.6 Grid & Recovery (DDR)

InpDDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) : Uses profits from new orders to gradually close older, losing positions.

InpMaxOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a single grid.

InpGridStep : Minimum distance (in points) between grid orders.

InpMult : Lot size multiplier for subsequent orders (Martingale).

2.7 Optimization