Grid Trading Brasil
- Experts
- Vladimir Aleksei Mendonca Carvalho
- Versão: 2.100
This is the technical document for GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) for the Market version. It details the strategic operation and the complete dictionary of available parameters.
DEFAULT SET.set - DEFAULT ENGLISH SET!
Technical Manual: GTB v2.1 (Market Version)
1. Strategy & Architecture
GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) is an automated trading system that operates directly on the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It manages order execution, risk control, and technical analysis autonomously.
Decision Matrix: The system identifies entry points using a consensus of trend and momentum indicators.
Safety Filters: Entries are validated by volatility and trend filters (RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX) to avoid trading against strong market flows.
2. Parameter Dictionary
2.1 Identification
InpLabelSet : Custom name for your preset (e.g., "EURUSD Aggressive").
2.2 Entry Strategy (Signal Inputs)
These settings control the conditions for opening the first order of a grid.
InpStrategyMode : Defines the logic for signal generation.
Indicators (Default): Uses the technical indicators configured below.
Note: Experimental modes (Gemini/OpenAI/Sentiment) are available only in the non-market version.
InpMinSignalsReq : Minimum number of indicators required to confirm an entry (Confluence).
InpUpdateInterval : Frequency of data updates in minutes.
2.3 Local Indicators (Filters)
Enable ( true ) or disable ( false ) specific indicators to refine your entry signals.
Trend Filter (Moving Average): Critical filter. Only buys if price is above the average.
ADX: Filters out sideways markets based on trend strength ( InpAdxMinLevel ).
Bollinger Bands: Triggers reversals based on deviations ( InpBbDeviation ).
RSI & Stochastic: Standard oscillators to detect overbought/oversold conditions.
MA Cross: Enters trades on the crossover of Fast/Slow moving averages.
2.4 Trade Management
InpOpCompra / InpOpVenda : Enable or disable Buy/Sell operations independently.
InpSellPrimOrdem / InpBuyPrimOrdem :
True: The robot opens the first order automatically.
False: Semi-automatic mode. The user opens the first trade manually; the robot manages the grid thereafter.
2.5 Risk Management (Global)
InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread for opening orders.
InpMaxTradesPairs : Limits the number of simultaneously active currency pairs.
InpMaxDDPercentForNewGrid : Pauses new signals if the account Drawdown exceeds this percentage.
InpGlobalTP / InpGlobalSL : Closes all open positions if the specified Profit or Loss target is reached.
2.6 Grid & Recovery (DDR)
InpDDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) : Uses profits from new orders to gradually close older, losing positions.
InpMaxOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a single grid.
InpGridStep : Minimum distance (in points) between grid orders.
InpMult : Lot size multiplier for subsequent orders (Martingale).
2.7 Optimization
InpEntriesOnNewBarOnly :
True: Checks signals only at the close of a bar (Faster testing).
False: Checks signals on every tick (More precise).
