Grid Trading Brasil EN

This is the technical document for GTB (Grid Trader Brazil) for the Market version. It details the strategic operation and the complete dictionary of available parameters.
🏗️ 1. Architecture and Strategy
The Ecosystem
GTB is an intelligent Grid Trading system designed to operate directly on your MetaTrader terminal.
Terminal (MT5): Executes orders, manages the grid, controls risk, and processes native technical indicators.
Autonomy: The robot contains all necessary logic internally, ensuring fast and secure execution.
Decision Matrix
The robot uses a combination of classic indicators to determine entry and reversal points.
Trend and Momentum: Analyzes multiple timeframes to align the grid direction with market strength.
Confluence Filters: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ADX to validate entries and avoid trading against strong aggressive flows.
🎛️ 2. Parameter Dictionary (Complete List)
Below is the explanation of the parameters available in the robot's menu.
2.1 Identification
InpLabelSet: Name to identify this preset (e.g., "Aggressive Set EURUSD").
2.2 Signals and Strategy (SignalInputs)
These parameters define WHEN the first order is opened.
Main Strategy
InpStrategyMode: Defines the signal operation mode.
STRAT_MODE_INDICATORS (Default/Recommended): Pure Technical Mode. Uses only the internal indicators configured below (RSI, MA, etc.) to generate signals.
-
STRAT_MODE_GEMINI / OPENAI / HYBRID : Experimental simulation modes based on internal reversal and trend logic. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.
-
STRAT_MODE_SENTIMENT_ONLY : Mode based on myfxbook stats. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.
-
InpMinIAConfidence: (0-100). Signal quality filter. DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.
-
InpMinSignalsReq: How many local indicators (from the list below) must agree to validate an entry? (Ex: 3).
-
InpAIRequiresIndicators: DISABLED IN MARKET VERSION.
true : Forces Confluence. The main strategy signal must be confirmed by local indicators.
-
false : Strategy Autonomy.
-
InpUpdateInterval: (Minutes). Data update frequency.
Local Indicators (Confluence Filters)
Each indicator can be turned on ( true ) or off ( false ).
1. Trend Filter (Moving Average)
InpEnableTrendFilter: Only buys if price > Average. (Critical Filter).
-
InpTrendTF: Average Timeframe.
-
InpTrendPeriod: Average Period.
-
InpTrendMinDistance: Minimum distance (pips) to validate the trend.
-
2. ADX (Trend Strength)
InpEnableAdx: Avoids operating in sideways markets.
-
InpAdxMinLevel: (40). If lower than this, considers the market has no strength.
-
3. Bollinger Bands (BB)
-
InpEnableBB: Reversal trigger (close outside/inside).
-
InpBbDeviation: (2.0). Standard deviation.
-
4. CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
-
InpCciLevel: (100). Overbought/oversold levels.
-
-
5. Stochastic
InpEnableStoch: Overbought/oversold oscillator.
-
InpStochK/D/Slowing: Default configuration (5,3,3).
-
6. RSI (Relative Strength Index)
-
InpEnableRSI: Relative Strength Index.
-
InpRsiPeriod: (14).
-
InpRsiOversold/Overbought: Levels of 20/80.
-
7. Moving Average Cross (MA Cross)
-
InpEnableMA: Enters on the crossover of two averages.
InpMaFast/Slow: Periods of the fast and slow averages.
-
8. Parabolic SAR
InpEnablePSAR: Uses stop and reverse as a direction filter.
-
-
9. Dynamic ADR
-
InpEnableADR: Uses the average daily range.
-
InpADRTriggerPercent: (80%). Exhaustion trigger based on the range.
-
2.3 Trade Management
InpOpVenda / InpOpCompra: Allows blocking operations on a specific side (Sell/Buy).
-
InpSellPrimOrdem / BuyPrimOrdem:
true : Robot opens the 1st order automatically.
-
false : Semi-Automatic. You open the 1st order manually, and the robot assumes grid management. (Set magic to 0).
-
2.4 Order Identification
-
InpTradeComment: Comment on orders.
-
InpMagic: Unique number to identify this robot's orders.
2.5 Global Filters
-
InpMaxSpread: Spread limit in points to open new orders.
-
InpMaxTradesPairs: Limit of pairs operating simultaneously.
-
InpMaxCurrencyExposure: Exposure limit per individual currency.
2.6 Risk Control (Drawdown)
-
InpMaxDDPercentForNewGrid: % of Account Drawdown to pause new grids.
-
InpGlobalTPPercent / Money: Global Profit Target (Closes everything when reached).
-
InpGlobalSLPercent / Money: Global Emergency Stop Loss (Closes everything when reached).
-
InpMinMarginLevelNew: Minimum Free Margin for new grids.
2.6.1 DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)
Intelligent system to reduce the loss of old positions using the profit from new ones.
InpDDREnable: Enable System.
-
InpDDRStartOrder: From which grid order the system activates.
-
InpDDRMinPercent: % of the winning order's profit used to offset the losing one.
2.6.2 Trailing Stop & Break Even
-
InpBEStart: Distance to move the Stop to breakeven.
-
InpTSStart/Step: Dynamic Trailing Stop configuration.
2.7 Grid Management (Grid / Martingale)
-
InpMaxOrders: Maximum order limit in the grid.
-
InpGridStep: Minimum distance between orders (points).
Dynamic Expansion
Level 1 (Configurable - Ex: 1-3): Fixed step.
-
Level 2 (Configurable - Ex: 4-6): Step + InpGridLevel2Add .
-
Level 3 (Configurable - Ex: 7+): Step + InpGridLevel3Add .
2.8 Lot Management
-
InpLoteMin: Initial lot.
-
InpMult: Base multiplier (Martingale).
-
InpMultiInicio: From which order the multiplier applies.
-
InpMultCorr / Nivel2 / Nivel3: Aggressiveness adjustments for deep grid levels.
-
InpBalanceForLot (AutoLot): Automatic initial lot adjustment based on balance.
2.9 Take Profit (TP) Management
-
InpTakeProfit: Initial target in points.
-
InpTPLevelXAdd: Dynamic target increase for larger grids.
-
InpTPLevel3Fix: Recovery target (short) for critical grids (Level 3).
2.10 Volatility and Gaps
-
InpGapControlEnable: Protection against market Gaps.
-
Volatilidade ( InpVolBehavior ): Configuration for using Pending orders or Pausing during high volatility.
2.11 News Filter
-
InpNewsEnable: Activates the news filter (uses MT5's native Economic Calendar).
-
Pausa: Configures the pause (in minutes) before and after high/medium impact events.
2.12 Optimization and Performance
-
InpEntriesOnNewBarOnly:
-
true : Analyzes signals only at the opening of the candle (Fast).
-
false : Analyzes every tick (Precise).
-
2.13 Visual Panel
-
InpStatsMode: Statistics display mode on the chart panel.
🛠️ 3. Troubleshooting
A. The Robot is not opening orders
-
AutoTrading Button: Check if it is enabled (Green).
-
Permission: Check if the "hat" icon on the chart is blue (MT5).
-
Signals: Check if the configured indicators are providing entry conditions (Indicators Tab).
-
Filters: Check spread, free margin, and news filter.
B. Backtest vs Real Difference
-
In backtesting, ensure you have sufficient historical data for all indicators and timeframes used (especially if using a trend filter on H1/H4).
GTB v2.1 Market Manual - Optimized for MQL5