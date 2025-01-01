DocumentationSections
Retourne un pointeur sur l'interface IComparer<T>, utilisé pour organiser un set trié.

IComparer<T>* Comparer() const;

Valeur de Retour

Retourne un pointeur sur l'interface IComparer<T>.