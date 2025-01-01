Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de Données GénériquesCSortedSet<T>Comparer AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Comparer Retourne un pointeur sur l'interface IComparer<T>, utilisé pour organiser un set trié. IComparer<T>* Comparer() const; Valeur de Retour Retourne un pointeur sur l'interface IComparer<T>. Contains TryGetMin