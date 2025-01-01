- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
ExceptWith
Effectue l'opération de différence entre la collection courante et la collection passée en argument (tableau). Elle enlève de la collection courante (tableau) tous les éléments qui se trouvent dans la collection spécifiée (tableau).
Version utilisant une collection implémentant l'interface ICollection<T>.
|
void ExceptWith(
Version utilisant un tableau.
|
void ExceptWith(
Paramètres
*collection
[in] Une collection à exclure du set trié actuel.
&collection[]
[in] Un tableau à exclure du set trié actuel.
Note
Le résultat est écrit dans la collection courante (tableau).