MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>ExceptWith 

現在のコレクションと渡されたコレクション（配列）の差集合操作を生成します。現在のコレクション（配列）から指定されたコレクション（配列）に存在するすべての要素を削除します。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

void ExceptWith(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // コレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

void ExceptWith(
  T&  array[]                    // 配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in]  現在のソート済み集合との差が計算されるコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  現在のソート済み集合との差が計算される配列

注意事項

結果は現在のコレクション（配列）に書き込まれます。