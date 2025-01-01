문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>ExceptWith 

ExceptWith

현재 컬렉션과 통과된 컬렉션(배열) 간의 차이 연산을 생성. 지정된 컬렉션(배열)에 있는 모든 요소를 현재 컬렉션(배열)에서 제거.

ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.

void ExceptWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 컬렉션
   );

배열 작업을 위한 버전.

void ExceptWith(
   T&  array[]                     // 배열
   );

매개변수

*collection

[in]  현재 정렬된 집합에서 제외할 집합.

&collection[]

[in]  현재 정렬된 집합에서 제외할 배열.

참고

결과가 현재 컬렉션(배열)에 기록됩니다.