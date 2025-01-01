- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
ExceptWith
현재 컬렉션과 통과된 컬렉션(배열) 간의 차이 연산을 생성. 지정된 컬렉션(배열)에 있는 모든 요소를 현재 컬렉션(배열)에서 제거.
ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
void ExceptWith(
배열 작업을 위한 버전.
|
void ExceptWith(
매개변수
*collection
[in] 현재 정렬된 집합에서 제외할 집합.
&collection[]
[in] 현재 정렬된 집합에서 제외할 배열.
참고
결과가 현재 컬렉션(배열)에 기록됩니다.