MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CSortedSet<T>ExceptWith 

ExceptWith

产生当前集合和过去集合之间的操作差异（数组）。从当前集合（数组）移除指定集合（数组）中存在的所有元素。

这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。

void ExceptWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 集合
   );

处理数组的版本。

void ExceptWith(
   T&  array[]                     // 数组
   );

参数

*collection

[in]  当前已排序集合以外的集合。

&collection[]

[in]  当前已排序集合以外的数组。

注意

这个结果被写入当前集合（数组）。