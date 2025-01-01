WriteIntegerArray

Ecrit un tableau de variables de type int ou uint dans le fichier.

uint WriteIntegerArray(

int& array[],

int start_item=0,

int items_count=-1

)

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau à écrire.

start_item=0

[in] Elément de départ to write from.

items_count=-1

[in] Nombre d'éléments à écrite (-1 - pour le tableau entier).

Valeur de retour

Nombre d'octets écrits.