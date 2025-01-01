DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardFichiersCFileBinWriteIntegerArray 

WriteIntegerArray

Ecrit un tableau de variables de type int ou uint dans le fichier.

uint  WriteIntegerArray(
   int&  array[],            // Tableau à écrire
   int   start_item=0,       // Elément de départ
   int   items_count=-1      // Nombre d'éléments à écrite (-1 pour le tableau complet).
   )

Paramètres

array[]

[in]  Tableau à écrire.

start_item=0

[in]  Elément de départ to write from.

items_count=-1

[in]  Nombre d'éléments à écrite (-1 - pour le tableau entier).

Valeur de retour

Nombre d'octets écrits.