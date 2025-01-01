Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardFichiersCFileBinWriteIntegerArray
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
WriteIntegerArray
Ecrit un tableau de variables de type int ou uint dans le fichier.
|
uint WriteIntegerArray(
Paramètres
array[]
[in] Tableau à écrire.
start_item=0
[in] Elément de départ to write from.
items_count=-1
[in] Nombre d'éléments à écrite (-1 - pour le tableau entier).
Valeur de retour
Nombre d'octets écrits.