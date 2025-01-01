MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリファイルCFileBinWriteIntegerArray
- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
WriteIntegerArray
파일에 int 또는 uint 유형 변수 배열 쓰기.
uint WriteIntegerArray(
매개변수
array[]
[in] 쓸 배열.
start_item=0
[in] 쓸 요소 시작.
items_count=-1
[in] 쓸 요소 수(-1 - 전체 배열).
값 반환
쓴 바이트 수.