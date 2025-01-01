문서화섹션
WriteIntegerArray

파일에 int 또는 uint 유형 변수 배열 쓰기.

uint  WriteIntegerArray(
   int&  array[],            // 배열
   int   start_item=0,       // 시작 요소
   int   items_count=-1      // 요소 수
  \)

매개변수

array[]

[in]  쓸 배열.

start_item=0

[in]  쓸 요소 시작.

items_count=-1

[in]  쓸 요소 수(-1 - 전체 배열).

값 반환

쓴 바이트 수.