Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCDialogClientAreaHeight CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaHeight Retourne la hauteur de la zone client du contrôle. int ClientAreaHeight() Valeur de retour La hauteur de la zone client du contrôle. ClientAreaWidth OnDialogDragStart