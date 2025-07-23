CotizacionesSecciones
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

80.42 USD 0.79 (0.97%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PEG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
80.21 81.98
Rango anual
74.67 95.22
Cierres anteriores
81.21
Open
81.53
Bid
80.42
Ask
80.72
Low
80.21
High
81.98
Volumen
3.348 K
Cambio diario
-0.97%
Cambio mensual
-1.57%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.09%
Cambio anual
-10.04%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B