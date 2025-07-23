クォートセクション
通貨 / PEG
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

81.20 USD 0.78 (0.97%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PEGの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.15の安値と81.91の高値で取引されました。

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
80.15 81.91
1年のレンジ
74.67 95.22
以前の終値
80.42
始値
80.44
買値
81.20
買値
81.50
安値
80.15
高値
81.91
出来高
3.153 K
1日の変化
0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.61%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.14%
1年の変化
-9.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K