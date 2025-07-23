通貨 / PEG
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
81.20 USD 0.78 (0.97%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PEGの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.15の安値と81.91の高値で取引されました。
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
80.15 81.91
1年のレンジ
74.67 95.22
- 以前の終値
- 80.42
- 始値
- 80.44
- 買値
- 81.20
- 買値
- 81.50
- 安値
- 80.15
- 高値
- 81.91
- 出来高
- 3.153 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.14%
- 1年の変化
- -9.17%
