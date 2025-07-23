Currencies / PEG
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
82.15 USD 0.84 (1.01%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PEG exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.05 and at a high of 82.93.
Follow Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PEG News
Daily Range
82.05 82.93
Year Range
74.67 95.22
- Previous Close
- 82.99
- Open
- 82.69
- Bid
- 82.15
- Ask
- 82.45
- Low
- 82.05
- High
- 82.93
- Volume
- 1.115 K
- Daily Change
- -1.01%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.01%
- Year Change
- -8.11%
