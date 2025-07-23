통화 / PEG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
81.60 USD 0.40 (0.49%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PEG 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.83이고 고가는 81.90이었습니다.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEG News
- After Plunging 8.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for PSEG (PEG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- VST vs. PEG: Which Utility Stock Can Provide Better Return Long-Term?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Top 5 Nuclear Stocks to Watch According to Morgan Stanley’s Latest Analysis
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Public Service (PEG) Q2 EPS Jumps 22%
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PEG)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PSEG Q2 2025 slides reveal strong earnings growth, reaffirmed annual guidance
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings
- PSEG (PEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PSEG beats Q2 estimates, maintains 2025 guidance as nuclear output rises
- Public Service Enterprise earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
- Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Countdown to PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
- Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- PSEG (PEG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- AI Data Center Plays, DoorDash Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Stock Of The Day Plugs Into AI Revolution
일일 변동 비율
80.83 81.90
년간 변동
74.67 95.22
- 이전 종가
- 81.20
- 시가
- 81.57
- Bid
- 81.60
- Ask
- 81.90
- 저가
- 80.83
- 고가
- 81.90
- 볼륨
- 3.439 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.49%
- 월 변동
- -0.12%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.66%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.72%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K