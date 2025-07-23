Valute / PEG
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
81.60 USD 0.40 (0.49%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PEG ha avuto una variazione del 0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.83 e ad un massimo di 81.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.83 81.90
Intervallo Annuale
74.67 95.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.20
- Apertura
- 81.57
- Bid
- 81.60
- Ask
- 81.90
- Minimo
- 80.83
- Massimo
- 81.90
- Volume
- 3.439 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.72%
20 settembre, sabato