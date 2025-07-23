Moedas / PEG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
80.42 USD 0.79 (0.97%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PEG para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.21 e o mais alto foi 81.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEG Notícias
- After Plunging 8.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for PSEG (PEG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- VST vs. PEG: Which Utility Stock Can Provide Better Return Long-Term?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Top 5 Nuclear Stocks to Watch According to Morgan Stanley’s Latest Analysis
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Public Service (PEG) Q2 EPS Jumps 22%
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PEG)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PSEG Q2 2025 slides reveal strong earnings growth, reaffirmed annual guidance
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings
- PSEG (PEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PSEG beats Q2 estimates, maintains 2025 guidance as nuclear output rises
- Public Service Enterprise earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
- Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Countdown to PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
- Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- PSEG (PEG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- AI Data Center Plays, DoorDash Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Stock Of The Day Plugs Into AI Revolution
Faixa diária
80.21 81.98
Faixa anual
74.67 95.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.21
- Open
- 81.53
- Bid
- 80.42
- Ask
- 80.72
- Low
- 80.21
- High
- 81.98
- Volume
- 3.880 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.09%
- Mudança anual
- -10.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh