FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PEG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

81.60 USD 0.40 (0.49%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PEG fiyatı bugün 0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 80.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 81.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEG haberleri

Günlük aralık
80.83 81.90
Yıllık aralık
74.67 95.22
Önceki kapanış
81.20
Açılış
81.57
Satış
81.60
Alış
81.90
Düşük
80.83
Yüksek
81.90
Hacim
3.439 K
Günlük değişim
0.49%
Aylık değişim
-0.12%
6 aylık değişim
-0.66%
Yıllık değişim
-8.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar