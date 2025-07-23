CotationsSections
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

81.60 USD 0.40 (0.49%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PEG a changé de 0.49% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 80.83 et à un maximum de 81.90.

Suivez la dynamique Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
80.83 81.90
Range Annuel
74.67 95.22
Clôture Précédente
81.20
Ouverture
81.57
Bid
81.60
Ask
81.90
Plus Bas
80.83
Plus Haut
81.90
Volume
3.439 K
Changement quotidien
0.49%
Changement Mensuel
-0.12%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.66%
Changement Annuel
-8.72%
20 septembre, samedi