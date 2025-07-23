Devises / PEG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PEG: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
81.60 USD 0.40 (0.49%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PEG a changé de 0.49% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 80.83 et à un maximum de 81.90.
Suivez la dynamique Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEG Nouvelles
- After Plunging 8.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for PSEG (PEG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- VST vs. PEG: Which Utility Stock Can Provide Better Return Long-Term?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Top 5 Nuclear Stocks to Watch According to Morgan Stanley’s Latest Analysis
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Public Service (PEG) Q2 EPS Jumps 22%
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PEG)
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PSEG Q2 2025 slides reveal strong earnings growth, reaffirmed annual guidance
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings
- PSEG (PEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PSEG beats Q2 estimates, maintains 2025 guidance as nuclear output rises
- Public Service Enterprise earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
- Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Countdown to PSEG (PEG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
- Public Service Enterprise Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- PSEG (PEG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- AI Data Center Plays, DoorDash Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points
- Stock Of The Day Plugs Into AI Revolution
Range quotidien
80.83 81.90
Range Annuel
74.67 95.22
- Clôture Précédente
- 81.20
- Ouverture
- 81.57
- Bid
- 81.60
- Ask
- 81.90
- Plus Bas
- 80.83
- Plus Haut
- 81.90
- Volume
- 3.439 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.49%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.12%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.66%
- Changement Annuel
- -8.72%
20 septembre, samedi