CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation

321.27 USD 1.64 (0.51%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CEG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.51%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 323.50.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
316.18 323.50
Rango anual
161.43 354.01
Cierres anteriores
322.91
Open
320.66
Bid
321.27
Ask
321.57
Low
316.18
High
323.50
Volumen
1.425 K
Cambio diario
-0.51%
Cambio mensual
6.92%
Cambio a 6 meses
60.30%
Cambio anual
23.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B