Divisas / CEG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
321.27 USD 1.64 (0.51%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CEG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.51%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 323.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Constellation Energy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CEG News
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Talen, Amazon, Nvidia, Constellation Energy and MasTec
- 3 Top AI Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Top Wind Energy Stocks to Consider For Solid Returns & Portfolio Growth
- CEG Rises 62.3% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- OKLO's Tennessee Bet Lifts Hype - But Should Investors Buy?
- I’m Bullish Again, Yet I’m Keeping My 20% Discount Rule (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Constellation Energy: Buy This Nuclear Cash Machine Powering AI (NASDAQ:CEG)
- Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Can CEG's Energy Efficiency Products Act as a Growth Catalyst?
- Oracle’s blockbuster surge shows AI trade’s growing influence on market
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- A September Rate Cut Is a Lock, Unless….
- SMR Plunges 8% in One Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Why Constellation Energy Stock Popped Today
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a Trending Stock
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record-high closes as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- S&P 500 notches record-high close as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle jumps, Fed bets steady on inflation data
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps
Rango diario
316.18 323.50
Rango anual
161.43 354.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 322.91
- Open
- 320.66
- Bid
- 321.27
- Ask
- 321.57
- Low
- 316.18
- High
- 323.50
- Volumen
- 1.425 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.51%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.92%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 60.30%
- Cambio anual
- 23.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B