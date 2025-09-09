QuotesSections
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation

327.55 USD 2.87 (0.87%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CEG exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 322.62 and at a high of 332.86.

Follow Constellation Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
322.62 332.86
Year Range
161.43 354.01
Previous Close
330.42
Open
332.05
Bid
327.55
Ask
327.85
Low
322.62
High
332.86
Volume
1.145 K
Daily Change
-0.87%
Month Change
9.01%
6 Months Change
63.43%
Year Change
26.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%