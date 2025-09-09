Currencies / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
327.55 USD 2.87 (0.87%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CEG exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 322.62 and at a high of 332.86.
Follow Constellation Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
322.62 332.86
Year Range
161.43 354.01
- Previous Close
- 330.42
- Open
- 332.05
- Bid
- 327.55
- Ask
- 327.85
- Low
- 322.62
- High
- 332.86
- Volume
- 1.145 K
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- 9.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.43%
- Year Change
- 26.35%
