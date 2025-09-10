Moedas / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
321.27 USD 1.64 (0.51%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CEG para hoje mudou para -0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 316.18 e o mais alto foi 326.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Constellation Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CEG Notícias
Faixa diária
316.18 326.16
Faixa anual
161.43 354.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 322.91
- Open
- 323.00
- Bid
- 321.27
- Ask
- 321.57
- Low
- 316.18
- High
- 326.16
- Volume
- 3.415 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.30%
- Mudança anual
- 23.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh