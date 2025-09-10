Valute / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
342.44 USD 11.54 (3.49%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CEG ha avuto una variazione del 3.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 328.28 e ad un massimo di 345.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Constellation Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CEG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
328.28 345.48
Intervallo Annuale
161.43 354.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 330.90
- Apertura
- 328.38
- Bid
- 342.44
- Ask
- 342.74
- Minimo
- 328.28
- Massimo
- 345.48
- Volume
- 2.759 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 70.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.09%