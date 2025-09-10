QuotazioniSezioni
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation

342.44 USD 11.54 (3.49%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CEG ha avuto una variazione del 3.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 328.28 e ad un massimo di 345.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Constellation Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
328.28 345.48
Intervallo Annuale
161.43 354.01
Chiusura Precedente
330.90
Apertura
328.38
Bid
342.44
Ask
342.74
Minimo
328.28
Massimo
345.48
Volume
2.759 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.49%
Variazione Mensile
13.96%
Variazione Semestrale
70.86%
Variazione Annuale
32.09%
