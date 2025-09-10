Dövizler / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
330.90 USD 8.19 (2.54%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CEG fiyatı bugün 2.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 319.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 331.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
Constellation Energy Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
319.76 331.86
Yıllık aralık
161.43 354.01
- Önceki kapanış
- 322.71
- Açılış
- 325.71
- Satış
- 330.90
- Alış
- 331.20
- Düşük
- 319.76
- Yüksek
- 331.86
- Hacim
- 3.837 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.54%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.12%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 65.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- 27.64%
21 Eylül, Pazar