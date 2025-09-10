货币 / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
322.91 USD 7.51 (2.27%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CEG汇率已更改-2.27%。当日，交易品种以低点321.50和高点332.86进行交易。
关注Constellation Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CEG新闻
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Talen, Amazon, Nvidia, Constellation Energy and MasTec
- 3 Top AI Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Top Wind Energy Stocks to Consider For Solid Returns & Portfolio Growth
- CEG Rises 62.3% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- OKLO's Tennessee Bet Lifts Hype - But Should Investors Buy?
- I’m Bullish Again, Yet I’m Keeping My 20% Discount Rule (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Constellation Energy: Buy This Nuclear Cash Machine Powering AI (NASDAQ:CEG)
- Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Can CEG's Energy Efficiency Products Act as a Growth Catalyst?
- Oracle’s blockbuster surge shows AI trade’s growing influence on market
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- 9月11日财经早餐：中东局势紧张+美联储降息预期，金价持稳于纪录高位附近，美国推动对俄石油买家新制裁
- A September Rate Cut Is a Lock, Unless….
- SMR Plunges 8% in One Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Why Constellation Energy Stock Popped Today
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a Trending Stock
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record-high closes as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- S&P 500 notches record-high close as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle jumps, Fed bets steady on inflation data
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps
日范围
321.50 332.86
年范围
161.43 354.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 330.42
- 开盘价
- 332.05
- 卖价
- 322.91
- 买价
- 323.21
- 最低价
- 321.50
- 最高价
- 332.86
- 交易量
- 3.222 K
- 日变化
- -2.27%
- 月变化
- 7.46%
- 6个月变化
- 61.12%
- 年变化
- 24.56%
