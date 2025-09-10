Devises / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
330.90 USD 8.19 (2.54%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CEG a changé de 2.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 319.76 et à un maximum de 331.86.
Suivez la dynamique Constellation Energy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
319.76 331.86
Range Annuel
161.43 354.01
- Clôture Précédente
- 322.71
- Ouverture
- 325.71
- Bid
- 330.90
- Ask
- 331.20
- Plus Bas
- 319.76
- Plus Haut
- 331.86
- Volume
- 3.837 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.54%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.12%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 65.10%
- Changement Annuel
- 27.64%
20 septembre, samedi