CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation

330.90 USD 8.19 (2.54%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CEG a changé de 2.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 319.76 et à un maximum de 331.86.

Suivez la dynamique Constellation Energy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
319.76 331.86
Range Annuel
161.43 354.01
Clôture Précédente
322.71
Ouverture
325.71
Bid
330.90
Ask
331.20
Plus Bas
319.76
Plus Haut
331.86
Volume
3.837 K
Changement quotidien
2.54%
Changement Mensuel
10.12%
Changement à 6 Mois
65.10%
Changement Annuel
27.64%
