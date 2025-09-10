Währungen / CEG
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation
322.71 USD 1.44 (0.45%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CEG hat sich für heute um 0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 319.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 330.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Constellation Energy Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
319.59 330.13
Jahresspanne
161.43 354.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 321.27
- Eröffnung
- 325.00
- Bid
- 322.71
- Ask
- 323.01
- Tief
- 319.59
- Hoch
- 330.13
- Volumen
- 3.294 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.45%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.39%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 61.02%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.48%
