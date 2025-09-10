KurseKategorien
CEG: Constellation Energy Corporation

322.71 USD 1.44 (0.45%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CEG hat sich für heute um 0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 319.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 330.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Constellation Energy Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
319.59 330.13
Jahresspanne
161.43 354.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
321.27
Eröffnung
325.00
Bid
322.71
Ask
323.01
Tief
319.59
Hoch
330.13
Volumen
3.294 K
Tagesänderung
0.45%
Monatsänderung
7.39%
6-Monatsänderung
61.02%
Jahresänderung
24.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K