Divisas / ARGT
ARGT: Global X MSCI Argentina ETF
72.34 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ARGT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 73.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
71.90 73.39
Rango anual
65.45 95.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 72.40
- Open
- 72.42
- Bid
- 72.34
- Ask
- 72.64
- Low
- 71.90
- High
- 73.39
- Volumen
- 588
- Cambio diario
- -0.08%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -10.44%
- Cambio anual
- 8.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B